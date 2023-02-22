Hospital order extended for Bradford mosque attacker
A judge has extended a hospital order for a man who stabbed his former childhood friend in a crowded mosque in Bradford.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured at the Islamic Centre on Newton Street, during Eid celebrations on 2 May last year.
Fezan Hussain, 27, was made the subject of a hospital order after he was found unfit to enter a plea or stand trial.
The order has now been extended until 21 March.
At a hearing at Bradford Crown Court in October, a jury concluded in his absence that he had carried out the stabbing.
The court was shown CCTV footage of Hussain pulling a machete from his clothing before stabbing his victim in the abdomen.
Just seconds before the stabbing Hussain had hugged his victim as other worshippers began to leave the mosque after Eid prayers.
Hussain, of Radfield Road, Wyke, who was still holding the large knife, was restrained by onlookers as his victim collapsed to the floor in the prayer room, the jury was told.
He was charged with attempted murder after being arrested later that day.
In December, Judge Jonathan Rose made Hussain the subject of a 12-week hospital order to allow for him to be assessed at the Newton Lodge secure hospital near Wakefield.
On Wednesday, Judge Rose said he had received a letter from a consultant psychiatrist about the progress Hussain had made, requesting that the hospital order be renewed for a further 28 days.
