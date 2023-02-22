Daneiko Ferguson death: Murder charge over fatal stabbing
A man has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a man in Leeds.
Alga Lutondo, 31, of Berkeley Crescent, Harehills, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later accused of killing Daneiko Ferguson, police said.
Mr Ferguson, 27, was found with stab wounds in Compton Road, Harehills, shortly after 03:00 GMT on 15 February. He died later in hospital.
West Yorkshire Police said three other people arrested in connection with his death had been released on bail.
Two men, aged 28 and 35, had been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
