M62 slip road closed at Rothwell for repairs after burst water main
A slip road on the M62 in West Yorkshire has been closed for emergency repairs due to a burst water main.
The eastbound exit slip road at Junction 30, near Rothwell, has been shut and is not expected to reopen until Thursday morning.
Yorkshire Water has repaired the burst pipe but the damaged road will require resurfacing, National Highways said.
Anti-skid surfacing will also need to be applied to the road, the agency added.
