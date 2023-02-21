Imran Ahmad Khan: Ex-Wakefield MP released from prison
A former MP who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy has been released from prison.
Imran Ahmad Khan, 49, was jailed for 18 months after being convicted of groping the teenager at a party in 2008.
He was expelled by the Conservative Party following the verdict and later resigned as MP for Wakefield.
Following his release from HMP Brixton, Khan was confronted by a local councillor who called on him to apologise to his former constituents.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Khan, sporting long hair and a beard, was greeted by friends after being released from prison after serving half of his sentence.
He was also approached by Wakefield councillor and former election agent Tony Homewood.
In footage of the encounter, Mr Homewood is heard saying: "I came all this way to see if you have got an apology for the people of Wakefield, who voted for you and who you manifestly let down."
Khan did not appear to respond to the comments.
Khan's resignation as an MP triggered a by-election which was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood.
Mr Homewood, who was the leader of the Conservative opposition group on Wakefield Council until he quit to sit as an independent last year, said: "People in Wakefield put their trust in Imran Ahmad Khan in 2019 and he abused that trust.
"I was his agent and I therefore take at least some responsibility for that, even though I did not know about his past.
"I thought I'd ask Imran to do the same but he doesn't have the courage it seems."
