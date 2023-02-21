Huddersfield stabbing: Three more arrests over death of 17-year-old boy
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Huddersfield.
Police were called to King's Mill Lane just before 04:00 GMT on Monday and found the boy seriously injured. He died later in hospital.
On Tuesday, two males aged 15 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 17-year-old girl was also arrested in connection with the stabbing.
It takes the total number of people arrested and in police custody to six.
Two other males, aged 14 and 37, who were arrested on Monday, also remain in custody, as does a 19-year-old female.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes, of West Yorkshire Police, said his team was "doing everything possible to investigate this targeted and fatal attack on a young victim".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.