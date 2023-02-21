Halton Moor: Three admit violent disorder on Leeds estate
Three men have admitted their parts in violent scenes that broke out on an estate in east Leeds.
Large groups of people clashed with police in Halton Moor on 7 and 8 November 2020, Leeds Crown Court heard.
Shane Turnball, 18, of Neville Place, Osmondthorpe, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and burglary.
Jason Banks, 50, of Kendal Drive, Halton, and Callum Small, 19, of Trafford Avenue, Harehills, both admitted violent disorder.
All three were released on bail and are due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on 11 April.
Five people are due to stand trial for offences relating to the disorder - including violent disorder, burglary and arson - on 27 August 2024.
A further eight people are due to be dealt with in a second trial which is due to start on 28 October 2024.
