Huddersfield: Woman in court on attempted child murder charges
A woman has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of three children in West Yorkshire.
A four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab wounds at a house in Huddersfield earlier in February.
Appearing via videolink at Leeds Crown Court the 34-year-old woman spoke only to confirm her name and age.
A provisional week-long trial date was set for 17 July.
Further hearings in connection with the case will take place in April and June, the court heard.
The woman has been remanded in custody ahead of her next appearance.
