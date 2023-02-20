Huddersfield stabbing: Murder investigation after teenager dies
Three people have been arrested after the death of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in a "targeted" attack in Huddersfield, police have said.
Police were called to Kings Mill Lane just before 04:00 GMT on Monday and found the boy seriously injured.
He was taken to hospital where he later died, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 14-year-old boy, a 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been detained. Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
The boy and man remain in custody after initially being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The 19-year-old woman was arrested on Monday afternoon in connection with the investigation.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said officers were "carrying out a number of fast-moving inquiries", and added: "We do believe the attack was targeted."
Officers would like to speak to witnesses, including those who may have noticed other suspicious activity in the Kings Mill Lane area from about 03:40 to 04:00.
The force said patrols had been stepped up in the area, as specially-trained officers supported the victim's family.
A cordon around the scene remains in place.
