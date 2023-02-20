Khalfan Seif: Brothers deny Huddersfield stab murder
Two brothers have denied murdering a 33-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Huddersfield.
Khalfan Seif died on 15 January after being stabbed at his Springdale Avenue home the night before, West Yorkshire Police said.
Mr Seif was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
At Leeds Crown Court, Sahil Ansar, 18, and Amaan Ansar, 19, both of Springdale Avenue, entered not guilty pleas to the charge of murder.
The brothers, who attended the short hearing via videolink, also deny a robbery charge.
Wahaab Saif, 19, of Broad Street, Sheffield, is also accused of murder and robbery and will enter a plea at the same court at a later date.
A two-week trial is due to begin on 17 July, with all three men further remanded in custody.
