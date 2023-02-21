Leeds Museum’s Victorian mule back after mystery malfunction
An expert has cured a mystery malfunction which stopped a vintage textile machine working at Leeds Industrial Museum.
The museum's Victorian mule, which has spun yarn for more than a century, broke down just before Christmas, halting visitor demonstrations.
Museum staff were baffled until local textile machinery expert Derek Bird was asked to examine the cranky machine.
John McGoldrick from the museum said he was "thrilled" the mule was back.
Mr McGoldrick, Leeds Museums and Galleries curator of industrial history, added: "The mule is a truly unique and astonishingly complex piece of machinery, and its longevity is a testament to the quality of workmanship which went into its creation almost 120 years ago.
"We're incredibly grateful to Derek for lending us his considerable knowledge and expertise and for getting it back in working order."
Mr Bird, who has volunteered with a number of museums across the region helping to preserve and restore their equipment, said: "The machine at Armley is very different in its mechanisms.
"All self-acting mules have a blocking system, that prevents two motions coming into action at the same time or out of turn, as was happening with this machine."
The machine was originally made in 1904 by Platt Brothers and Co. Ltd.
Its twin, which no longer operates, dates from 1871, and is thought to be the oldest of its kind.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor from Leeds City Council which runs the museum, said "The textile industry is one of the cornerstones of Leeds's history and heritage and played a massive role in establishing the city as an economic powerhouse.
"It's incredible that we have such a remarkable collection of vintage machinery in the city which tells the story of that industry and demonstrates the spirit of ingenuity and innovation which drove it to such heights."
