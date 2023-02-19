Leeds stabbing: Three further arrests over Daneiko Ferguson murder
Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Leeds.
Daneiko Ferguson, 27, was found with stab wounds on Compton Road, Harehills, on Wednesday and died in hospital.
West Yorkshire Police said two men, 31 and 34, had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, 33, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
An 18-year-old man arrested earlier on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, the force said.
Mr Ferguson had been found on Compton Road just after 03:00 GMT and, despite medical treatment, died shortly afterwards in hospital.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said the arrests were made overnight and into this morning as the investigation continued.
"Officers are reviewing extensive CCTV footage recovered from the area and have observed a number of individuals in the Harehills Lane area around the time of the murder," he said.
"These are potentially key witnesses and may not realise what they have seen or heard is relevant to the investigation."
Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck also asked anyone who had been in the area between 01:30 and 3:30 GMT on Wednesday to contact the force if they saw the assault or any suspicious activity.
