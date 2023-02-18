Leeds: Man seriously injured in zebra crossing crash
- Published
A man was left with life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car while walking across a zebra crossing in Leeds.
A blue Vauxhall Corsa was travelling along Kirkstall Lane, near Headingley Cricket Ground, at 22:55 GMT on Friday.
Police said the man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains.
The Corsa's driver has been been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, West Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident, saw how the vehicle was being driven in the run-up to the collision, or anyone with video footage to contact them.
