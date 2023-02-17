Bradford man jailed over European drugs conspiracy
A man has been jailed after being involved in large-scale cannabis and cocaine dealing which used lorries to supply drugs across Europe.
Faran Ashraf, 36, of Edderthorpe Street, Bradford, used an undercover network to communicate anonymously with other criminals to move the drugs.
He was jailed for 12 years and six months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and eight years and nine months for conspiracy to supply cannabis.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Ashraf controlled numerous cannabis grows across West Yorkshire and used a secret communications system to conspire with other criminals over the supply and movement of drugs throughout the UK, across the Irish Sea and in Europe.
He also used the network to seek assistance from other users to process 160 litres (35 gallons) of liquid cocaine, West Yorkshire Police said.
Police first infiltrated the Encrochat network in 2020.
Ashraf was arrested in February 2022 after he gave clues to his identity to the police, by telling other users on the network it was his birthday, officers said.
After his sentencing at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, Det Insp Tom Levitt, said: "Ashraf believed he could evade law enforcement by using the Encrochat network to communicate about and organise the facilitation of illegal drugs between West Yorkshire and Europe.
"This outcome should serve as a warning of what penalties people can expect, if they are found to be using such networks for the facilitation of illegal drugs."
