Rob Burrow meeting inspires Yorkshire man to run marathons
- Published
A man who felt inspired to support motor neurone disease (MND) charities after meeting Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow plans to run two marathons.
Emon Choudhury, a former Race Across the World winner, will run the Manchester Marathon while fasting during Ramadan.
He has entered the London Marathon, which takes place two weeks later.
The 39-year-old from Saltaire, West Yorkshire, said he was "in awe" of Burrow's determination.
Mr Choudhury said he knew nothing about MND before meeting Mr Burrow and other people with the disease at an awards ceremony.
The former rugby player was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.
"I'm a rugby fan so I already knew who he was and I was just in awe of him, having watched him professionally," he said.
"He's that determined in his vision of making everyone realise what MND is, it's just breath-taking what he's done and the courage he has."
Mr Choudhury also went to cheer on Burrow's friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield as he completed his ultramarathon challenge for charity.
He said running a marathon three weeks into Ramadan will be a big challenge for him physically as his "body will be depleted as [he] will have been fasting".
He had hoped to run the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on 14 May but said when the date was announced it clashed with a family holiday.
Instead, he has begun training for Manchester and London by running while pushing his one-year-old daughter Lilly in her buggy.
He said: "I'm in awe of all the families that have been affected by MND, that's what has inspired me to do this for an amazing cause."
