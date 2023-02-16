Wanted Bradford man arrested after major police search
- Published
A man wanted by police has been arrested following a major search.
Officers had been searching for Dale Poppleton, 41, from Bradford, who was sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with a serious offence.
The force launched an appeal for information about his whereabouts on 24 January and a reported sighting of him in Leeds on 4 February sparked a renewed search.
Mr Poppleton was arrested on Thursday afternoon, police said.
