Andrew Spencer: Family informed about river body find

Andrew Spencer was reported missing on 25 JanuaryWest Yorkshire Police
Andrew Spencer, 40, from Keighley, was reported missing on 25 January

Police have informed the family of a missing Keighley man after the discovery of a body in the River Aire.

Officers were called to the river near Marley Sports Centre on Aireworth Road on Wednesday afternoon after a member of the public saw a body in the water.

Emergency services attended at 17:00 GMT and recovered the body of a man.

The family of 40-year-old Andrew Spencer, who was last seen in Keighley on 9 January, has been told, West Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Spencer was last sighted on CCTV walking on South Street and reported missing on 25 January.

Specialist divers, a helicopter and search dogs were used during searches for him.

