Andrew Spencer: Family informed about river body find
- Published
Police have informed the family of a missing Keighley man after the discovery of a body in the River Aire.
Officers were called to the river near Marley Sports Centre on Aireworth Road on Wednesday afternoon after a member of the public saw a body in the water.
Emergency services attended at 17:00 GMT and recovered the body of a man.
The family of 40-year-old Andrew Spencer, who was last seen in Keighley on 9 January, has been told, West Yorkshire Police said.
Mr Spencer was last sighted on CCTV walking on South Street and reported missing on 25 January.
Specialist divers, a helicopter and search dogs were used during searches for him.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.