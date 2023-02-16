HMP Wakefield: Suspicious package found at high security jail
- Published
Bomb disposal experts have been called to HMP Wakefield after a suspicious package was found on a wing.
A prison officer called police to the site, which is a high security complex housing up to 750 men, at about 11:30 GMT on Thursday.
The explosive ordnance disposal unit remains at the scene and a police cordon has been put in place, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.