Leeds stabbing: Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a Leeds street.
Daneiko Ferguson, 27, was found with stab wounds on Compton Road, Harehills, in the early hours of Wednesday and died later in hospital.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Police urged anyone who was in the Compton Road area between 01:30 and 03:30 GMT on Wednesday to contact them.
Senior Investigating Officer Damian Roebuck said: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who... saw either the assault or any suspicious activity.
"I also continue to ask anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage in the area from those time periods to contact us if they have anything which can assist with enquiries."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.