Dirty secrets of Yorkshire's sewers revealed in Leeds exhibition

Pepper Pig toy wrapped in toilet paper
Items previously found blocking sewers were replicated to go on show in glass cases at Trinity Leeds

Examples of the "truly disgusting" items which have caused blockages in Yorkshire's sewers have been put on show by the firm which deals with them.

The so-called Cabinet of Curiosities was created at Trinity Leeds in a bid to "demystify what causes blockages", Yorkshire Water said.

Such "common culprits" as fatbergs and grease have gone on show beside unusual finds like frisbees and frying pans.

Un-flushable objects had become a "high-end artform", the firm added.

Yorkshire Water
This frisbee and frying pan were found to caused one blockage in Bradford, Yorkshire Water said

Ben Roche, director of wastewater at Yorkshire Water, said visitors had discovered "a small part of the world our wastewater team deals with every day".

"Avoiding blockages and knowing what you can and can't flush is important, as blockages are costly to remove and cause unpleasant flooding and harm to the environment," he said.

Yorkshire Water
Boots, tyres and other "foreign objects" were removed from Stainforth pumping station, the firm said

Mr Roche said the exhibition highlighted some of the truly "stomach-turning and unusual items" captured by Yorkshire Water's blockages team, including cuddly toys and boots.

"You may be surprised to discover what ends up in our pipes," he added.

In June 2022, the company shared new photos, taken by its teams removing fatbergs from a sewer in Hull.

The stomach-churning snaps showed how wet wipes and sanitary towels could clog up pipes.

Yorkshire Water said it had spent "millions" of pounds resolving blockages.

BBC/Yorkshire Water
Along with wipes and fatbergs, visitors could see some of the more unusual items found such as spectacles

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.