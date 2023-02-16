Star Hobson: IOPC highlights areas to improve after toddler's murder
West Yorkshire Police has been told to improve the way it responds to child abuse reports in the wake of the murder of Star Hobson.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct found no evidence to justify bringing disciplinary proceedings against any officer but did identify areas for "considerable learning".
Star died at her home in Keighley in September 2020.
The force said protecting vulnerable children was "a top priority".
Brockhill, was later jailed for life after being convicted of murder, while Smith was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter's death.
The police watchdog, the IOPC, examined how the force responded to two reports of Star suffering injuries in the months prior to her death.
The first report was made by Star's father on 21 June 2020 after he received photographs of bruising to his daughter's face.
Officers examined Star and discussed the situation with safeguarding professionals before she was examined at hospital by a doctor who concluded the injuries were caused accidentally.
Star's father made a second report on 31 August 2020 after receiving a video showing bruising to his daughter's face.
Officers were later informed by Children's Social Care that the injuries were thought to be accidental.
The IOPC said after reviewing the police's handling of the reports it had identified 10 areas where the force could make improvements within officer training, intelligence recording, safeguarding resourcing, information sharing and investigations.
Thea Walton, IOPC regional director, said: "While our investigation found no evidence to suggest West Yorkshire Police caused Miss Hobson's death, our investigation did highlight some considerable learning.
"The responsibility for Star's death lies squarely with the two women who have been sentenced and we hope that our recommendations will help ensure any potential future opportunities to safeguard children are not missed."
Assistant Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police Damien Miller said: "As the report highlighted, no criminal or disciplinary proceedings were taken against any of our officers, and all staff and officers were treated as witnesses throughout the investigation.
"Protecting vulnerable children is a top priority for West Yorkshire Police and we are committed to working together with partners to improve our practices in the safeguarding of children."
