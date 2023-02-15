Leeds murder inquiry launched after man's death
A murder investigation is under way following the death of a 27-year-old man in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said the man died in hospital after being found critically injured in Compton Road, Harehills, at about 03:00 GMT.
A police cordon has been put in place while officers carry out a search of the area.
The force appealed for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area to come forward.
Senior Investigating Officer Damian Roebuck said: "We recognise that a serious incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues in the Leeds District policing teams, including the local neighbourhood policing teams who are increasing their patrols and proactive work in the area to reassure people."
