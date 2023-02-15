M62: Appeal after man dies in fatal motorway crash
- Published
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed off the motorway and ended up in a ditch.
The driver was at the wheel of a grey Jaguar E-Pace when it left the M62 between Howden and North Cave in East Yorkshire on Friday 10 February.
Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger was seriously injured.
Humberside Police said the reason the car left the road was "not yet clear".
They appealed for anyone with dashcam footage, information about the incident, or who saw the car prior to the collision at 10:00 GMT to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.