Sajid Saddique: New lead in Bradford Valentine's Day murder case
- Published
New information about a Bradford man believed to have been murdered after vanishing on Valentine's Day 16 years ago has come to light, police say.
Sajid Saddique has not been seen since 14 February 2007 after attending a business meeting in Shipley.
New evidence in 2014 suggested the then-32-year-old had been murdered.
West Yorkshire Police's Det Insp Paul Conroy said: "We are committed to getting answers and closure for his family."
Mr Saddique, from Allerton, was last seen in the Asda car park in Manor Road, Shipley, at about 10:00 GMT.
Police arrested a number of people on suspicion of his murder but no charges were ever brought.
The car dealer was described at the time of his disappearance as a "doting" father of three.
'Never give up'
Det Insp Conroy, who is part of the force's Major Investigation Review Team, said active lines of inquiry were still being followed in the case.
He added: "We have received new information in the investigation and are acting on it.
"No matter how long has passed, West Yorkshire Police will never give up on getting answers on what happened to Mr Saddique.
"His children have grown up without ever knowing their father and we are determined to get justice for them and his family and to find the answers they so rightly deserve."
