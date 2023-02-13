Andrew Spencer: Copter and divers used in Keighley missing man search
Specialist divers, a helicopter and search dogs have been used in an effort to find a man who disappeared from home more than a month ago.
Andrew Spencer, from Keighley, in West Yorkshire, had not been seen since 9 January, police said.
Det Ch Insp Andy Farrell said the West Yorkshire force had carried out "extensive" searches.
"I would encourage anyone who saw Andrew on 9 January or anyone who knows where he is to come forward," he said.
Mr Spencer was formally reported missing on 25 January.
The 40-year-old was last seen on CCTV footage walking on South Street, Keighley, on 9 January at about 15:30 GMT.
Det Ch Insp Farrell said the search for Mr Spencer, who also has links to Scarborough, had seen a number of resources being used.
"We have trawled CCTV, conducted house-to-house inquiries and spoken to a number of people in the area.
"Specialist search officers, neighbourhood police patrols, underwater search teams, drones, dogs and helicopters have all been used in the investigation."
The family of Mr Spencer, who is described as 6ft (1.8m) tall, with brown eyes and grey hair, was being supported during a "very difficult time", he added.
