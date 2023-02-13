Bradford police worker Sharjeel Jelani denies perjury charge
A West Yorkshire Police worker has denied a charge of perjury linked to an off-duty speeding offence.
Detention officer Sharjeel Jelani, 34, pleaded not guilty to providing false information to Bradford and Keighley Magistrates' Court in June 2022.
He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Mr Jelani, who worked at a station in Bradford, had been suspended from duty.
He was released on conditional bail and is due to face trial on 28 September.
