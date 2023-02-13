Otley campaigners raise £125k in bid to save woodland
Wildlife campaigners in West Yorkshire have raised more than £125,000 to go towards their bid to save woodland near Otley.
East Wood, on the edge of Weston, is being marketed as an "amenity woodland" and has a guide price of £100,000.
Supporters launched an appeal to buy the 20-acre wood last week over fears it could be sold for pheasant shooting or to provide timber.
They hope it can be preserved as a "community woodland".
Estate agent Dacre, Son and Hartley said the site, known locally as Weston Woods, would go to best and final offers on Tuesday.
'Wonderful opportunity'
A statement on the group's crowdfunding page thanked people for the support and encouraged further donations.
"There are lots of other private bidders and we aren't sure of exactly how much we will need to bid to make our offer competitive to secure the woods, so please keep the donations coming in."
The group, which is a collaboration of local community and nature groups, supported by national organisations, said it "wanted to purchase and manage East Wood with, and for, the community, as well as for wildlife".
Organisers said they were working with The Woodland Trust to create a management plan for the land.
According to the website, several community and environmental groups were involved in the crowdfunding effort, including Wharfedale Naturalists.
Its vice-president Ian Brand said: "We all realised during lockdown how important the countryside and natural world is for our mental and physical wellbeing, none more so when it is easily accessible and close to home.
"This is truly a wonderful opportunity to buy and manage a beautiful local woodland, for not just now, but for future generations."
The land also includes a public footpath and Yorkshire Water has a right of access along the track to a pump house it owns.
