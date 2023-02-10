Man jailed over Ravensthorpe takeaway explosives hoax
A man whose hoax phone call led to six people being arrested when counter terrorism police raided a property in Ravensthorpe has been jailed.
Police targeted the flat after Ramiz Khan, said people at the address were "involved in concerning activity and had possession of suspicious items".
West Yorkshire Police said his report turned out to be "false and malicious".
Khan, of Healey Lane, Batley, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and was jailed for 32 months.
A large scale police operation involving armed officers was launched after Khan contacted police in September 2021.
Six people were arrested during the incident in Huddersfield Road on suspicion of making or possessing explosives, but later released without charge after no evidence was found to suggest any criminal offences had been committed.
Police said following an investigation into 34-year-old Khan's report he was arrested on 6 December 2022 and later charged.
He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.
Ch Supt Jim Griffiths said: "[Khan's] malicious act resulted in genuine community concern and a significant emergency services response wasting money and precious police and partner resources which could have been better employed investigating genuine offending."
