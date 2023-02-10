Harewood House bird garden closure date announced
A bird garden at a Yorkshire stately home is to close for the final time later this month after being a much-loved attraction for over 50 years.
Harewood House bird garden in Leeds will shut on 19 February, with its occupants rehomed at zoos across the country, the trust which runs it said.
First announced last month, financial pressures were blamed for the closure.
In a statement, Harewood House Trust said members felt "disappointment the bird garden will be closing so soon".
It added that it hoped families would still visit during the February half-term.
Staff had worked with Leeds City Council and animal welfare specialists to find new homes for the birds, according to the trust's latest statement.
However, it added that the penguins may remain at Harewood House for the summer so they were not moved during their breeding season.
They would then be rehomed later in the year, it said.
Harewood House Trust, which looks after the 18th Century mansion, said the £4m needed to refurbish and maintain the bird garden was "too much to afford".
The bird garden features flamingos, macaws, owls and other species.
The site would be transformed into an area "where native wildlife can thrive" and visitors would be able to see woodland and water birds, red kites, otters and more, the trust said.
