Bradford man who alerted police to drugs stash spared jail
- Published
A drug addict who alerted police to a stash of heroin worth up to £3m being stored at his home has been spared jail.
Mohammed Bashir, 42, told police he had been holding the drugs for brothers Daniel and Joseph Shaw in August 2021.
When officers searched his home in Bradford they found 30kg (66lbs) of heroin and around £100,000 in cash.
Judge Ahmed Nadim said he would suspend Bashir's two-year jail term to "encourage and incentivise" others.
Bradford Crown Court heard Bashir had been storing the drugs for about a week at his house in Silkstone Road in order to pay off his debt before alerting police.
His report led to a complex investigation which resulted in the brothers being jailed on 16 January after they admitted conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
The court heard Bashir, who was also charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal cash, now lived in fear of retribution for his actions.
His barrister, Rodney Ferm, said what his client had done had been an act of "great courage".
Judge Nadim said: "It is without doubt in the public interest to encourage and incentivise actions such as those you undertook so that those who make an error of judgement by getting involved in serious criminality, when they do have second thoughts, they are encouraged to abandon the criminality."
He said Bashir's actions had been the result of "reluctant participation" and his actions had stopped the Class A drugs from reaching thousands of end users.
Daniel Shaw, 26, of Albion Road, Bradford was jailed for 10 years and six months.
His older brother Joseph Shaw, 29, of Green Road, Baildon, was jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.