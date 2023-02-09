Bradford camera thefts affect city's Clean Air Zone data
Four cameras monitoring the impact of Bradford's Clean Air Zone on traffic levels have been stolen.
The thefts had left a gap in data concerning the effect of the zone which was launched in September, according to Bradford Council.
A council spokesman said the thefts of the cameras, from roads in Holme Wood, Queensbury and Bierley, were "disappointing".
Arrests had been made over the stolen equipment, the council said.
The cameras had been taken from Broadstone Way, Brighouse and Denholme Road, Rockhill Lane and Shetcliffe Lane, the authority confirmed.
According to a report seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the automatic number plate recognition cameras had been installed to determine if there had been a rise in commercial vehicles using roads outside the Clean Air Zone.
The data showed just one road - Brighouse and Denholme Road in Queensbury - had recorded a rise of 0.68% in commercial traffic.
However, the data was incomplete due to the theft of the camera on that road in November.
'No displacement'
All the other roads being monitored saw a reduction in commercial traffic, according to a council report.
The report said that the road in Bradford which saw the biggest drop in commercial traffic was Netherlands Avenue, between Halifax Road and Low Moor, which had recorded a 1.96% reduction in commercial traffic since the zone was introduced.
Plans for the Clean Air Zone were drawn up after Bradford Council was instructed by the government to reduce the city's illegal pollution levels in 2018.
Under the scheme, drivers of the most polluting commercial vehicles are charged to enter much of the city, as well as areas of nearby Shipley.
Some vehicles were given exemptions and around 9,500 local exemptions had been awarded, the council said.
Despite the thefts of the four cameras, a council report stated: "Metrics indicate there is no displacement of commercial vehicles occurring as a result of the introduction of the Clean Air Zone."
Councillor Sarah Ferriby, executive member for healthy people and places, said: "We are monitoring and measuring displacement of chargeable vehicles to ensure increased traffic volumes and pollution is not spreading to other areas."
