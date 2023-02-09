Kirklees abusers forced to hear child victims' voices
- Published
Domestic abusers have heard the voices of child victims in a scheme to help perpetrators change their behaviour.
Children in Kirklees have shared their experiences of abuse through art, poems and videos, which were seen by abusive fathers, a council meeting heard.
After the pilot scheme, 98% of men who viewed the exhibition said their motivation to change had increased, a council report said.
Chani Mortimer from the council said a "whole family" approach is needed.
Ms Mortimer, service manager for domestic abuse at Kirklees Council, said children are now recognised as victims in their own right.
"A lot more is needed to keep victims, survivors and their families safe and hold abusers to account for their behaviour," she said.
Two other schemes are also underway as part of the work to tackle domestic abuse, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Hairdressers and beauticians will be trained to spot signs of abuse and encourage victims to seek help as part of a campaign called Cut it Out, according to Catherine Shackleton from West Yorkshire Police.
The Kirklees's Safe Zone initiative also involves training staff to spot abuse at more than 100 sites in Kirklees, including coffee shops, supermarkets, fast food outlets and libraries, the meeting heard.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.