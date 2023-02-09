Halifax shooting: Three men jailed over incident at tyre garage
- Published
Three men have been jailed after a gunman fired a shotgun into a tyre garage in Halifax.
Abanob Shawky Botros, 30, and Jarvan Peart, 31, were each sentenced to five years in prison for planning the August 2022 shooting at Lux Tyres.
Mohammed Faheem Mahmood, 37, was jailed for 18 months at Bradford Crown Court for assisting an offender.
Detectives said it was "only by chance" no one was hurt when a gunman shot through the garage's open door.
'Reckless action'
Det Insp Amanda Wimbles, of West Yorkshire Police, said the shooting at 18:00 BST on 11 August had caused "great concern among a residential community".
She added: "The discharge of a firearm into a closed space is a reckless action and it is only by chance that no one was injured or worse."
Five people were initially arrested over the shooting and police recovered a shotgun believed to have been used in the attack.
On Wednesday, Peart, of Free School Lane, Halifax, and Botros, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Mahmood, of Hyde Park, Halifax, also admitted the charge against him.
Peart and Botros had been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life but prosecutors offered no evidence for the more serious offence.
