Bradford crash: Police name motorcyclist killed in collision
A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car has been named by police.
Nathan Thompson, 32, from Leeds, died when his motorbike collided with a Honda Jazz in Leeds Road, Bradford, shortly before midnight on 1 February.
West Yorkshire Police said the 28-year-old Honda driver was arrested on of suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving at the scene and subsequently released on bail.
The force has appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.
