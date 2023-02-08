Baildon man Charlie Booth jailed for life after murdering Lauren Howe
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his partner at their home in West Yorkshire.
Charlie Booth, 27, attacked Lauren Jade Howe, 26, at a house in Tennis Way, Baildon, on 24 July last year.
Ms Howe suffered injuries so severe they would usually be seen in victims of a car crash, Leeds Crown Court heard.
Booth was found guilty of murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 and a half years on Wednesday.
Ms Howe had two children with Booth, the court heard.
Judge Andrew Stubbs said Booth's relationship with Ms Howe was "marked by violence, possessiveness and jealousy".
"But [Ms Howe] loved you and she loved your children, so she returned to you despite your violence."
The court heard Booth was angry because Ms Howe had gone out without him on the night before the attack and he had made "countless efforts to locate and contact her".
When she returned home he attacked her before "carrying her lifeless body out of the flat an hour later," the judge said.
A pathologist previously told the court the injuries Ms Howe suffered were similar to those usually seen in victims of road traffic accidents or a fall from height.
Judge Stubbs accepted that Booth had been scarred by a difficult childhood, drinking and drug use.
He said he also could not be sure that Booth intended to kill Ms Howe.
"You attacked your partner in your own home, where she should have felt most safe," Judge Stubbs told Booth.
"[Your] children have lost their mother and effectively now their father because they will grow up without both of their parents."
Booth will serve a minimum of 15 and a half years before he is considered for parole and when he is released he will be on licence for the rest of his life.
