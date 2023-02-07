Infatuated Wakefield teacher struck off for sending pupil 2,539 texts
- Published
A secondary teacher sent a pupil 2,539 messages after becoming "infatuated" with her, a tribunal heard.
Rhodri Younger, 42, said the girl was "a good catch" and repeatedly asked for a "cwtch" - a Welsh term for a cuddle.
At the time he was employed as a music teacher by Wakefield Music Services, working at Outwood Grange Academy.
Mr Younger was struck off after the Teaching Regulation Agency ruled his behaviour was sexually motivated and amounted to gross misconduct.
The misconduct hearing was told Mr Younger used Whatsapp to message the pupil "almost daily" between September 2017 and April 2018, with more than 4,500 messages exchanged between them.
Comments sent from the teacher to the girl included, "I was totally blown away with what u were wearing" and "you drive me crazy in lots of ways".
In another exchange, he wrote: "I can't wait to take you out for a drink... I want to see your full dark side."
The panel said while individually the messages "appear to start innocuously" by December 2017 the "tone and content" had taken an "intense and personal turn" and had become "disturbing in nature".
It said Mr Younger had "strayed into territory which was personal and seeking to elicit private information and assurances of her feelings".
Mr Younger's behaviour came to light when another pupil raised concerns about his conduct in April 2018, the panel was told.
He was suspended from his post at the 'Outstanding' Ofsted-rated school pending the outcome of an investigation by Wakefield Council.
During the council inquiry he claimed he had wanted to boost the pupil's confidence.
However, the panel said, after looking at the facts, it could "find no plausible, innocent explanation" for why he would engage in such dialogues with a pupil.
Character references described Mr Younger as a teacher who displayed "absolute commitment", with one former pupil praising him for being "absolutely passionate" about his subject, and going "above and beyond for his pupils".
Mr Younger, who was dismissed from his job May 2019, was banned from teaching until 2 February, 2028, when he can apply to have a prohibition order removed.
