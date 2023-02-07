Baildon: Hibernating bats delay demolition of town's former library
The demolition of a former library in West Yorkshire has been postponed after bats were found hibernating inside.
Work to pull down Ian Clough Hall in Baildon town centre was due to begin last month before the site is put up for sale by Bradford Council.
But the local authority said demolition had been delayed so a new building survey could be carried out when the bats emerge from hibernation in spring.
Bats and their roosts are protected by UK wildlife conservation laws.
Baildon's library was moved out of Ian Clough Hall last year and is expected to reopen in new premises in a revamped social club later in 2023.
A Bradford Council spokesperson told the : "Preparations to demolish Ian Clough Hall are now complete. However, because bats have been found in the hall, we need to resurvey the building and follow Natural England rules on conserving the protected species.
"We will begin marketing the building in mid-February and look forward to seeing a high quality development that supports the vitality and regeneration of Baildon village centre."
Ian Clough Hall, constructed in the 1970s, was "uneconomic to run and surplus to requirements", the authority said.
The council planned to sell the land to developers, but retain some of its parking spaces for public use.
Baildon's library was temporarily rehomed in a newsagent on Northgate in September.
It will be moved permanently into the former Baildon Social Club later this year after the building has been converted and refurbished.
