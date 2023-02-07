Leeds: Major roadworks scheduled during half-term
Major roadworks are scheduled to take place in Leeds during the school half-term break.
The A647 Stanningley Bypass will be closed eastbound between 11 and 20 February, Leeds City Council said.
Armley Gyratory will also be partially shut overnight between 13 and 17 February, with diversions in place.
Councillor Helen Hayden said the authority planned the roadworks for half-term "to minimise disruption for anyone travelling around the area".
The work is part of the council's highway maintenance programme.
Work will take place on the Stanningley Bypass between 07:00 GMT and 19:00.
A contraflow system between Dawson Corner roundabout and Swinnow Bridge will be signposted during the road closure and diversions will be put in place.
Ms Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate at the council, said: "We hope to make the most of these closures to get more of the work done quickly and safely at night where necessary, to minimise the impacts of disruption.
"We know there's still much more work to do and acknowledge [it] will be disruptive, but the changes we are making will have a long term positive impact."
