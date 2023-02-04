New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
- Published
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds.
Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence.
Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to Leeds Railway Station after the sighting.
Despite an extensive search, he was not located, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said the 41-year-old was distinctive as he has half of his right ear missing.
He was previously spotted in East Yorkshire but has links to the Bradford area and across the north of England.
Members of the public are advised not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately if they see him.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.