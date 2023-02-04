Knottingley: Police appeal to trace man after serious assault
- Published
Police are appealing for help to trace a man following a serious assault in West Yorkshire last month.
West Yorkshire Police said a man was seriously injured in the attack in Grasmere Road in Knottingley on 26 January.
The force has now released an image of Toby Thorpe, 27, from Knottingley, who officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
