Bradford: Man charged with kidnap and robbery
- Published
A man has been charged with kidnap and robbery after an incident in Bradford a year ago.
West Yorkshire Police said Emmanuel Sherriff, 26, of Etna Street, Bradford, was arrested in Scotland on Thursday.
Mr Sherriff has also been charged with six counts of fraud by false representation.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
