Leeds primary school numbers set to be cut due to falling birth rate
- Published
The number of new pupils at three Leeds primary schools should be cut due to falling birth rates, a report says.
Council officials said reception places should be reduced from 60 to 45 at the schools, which would enable headteachers to financially plan ahead.
The change would affect Greenhill Primary in Bramley, Oulton Primary near Rothwell and Gildersome Primary in Morley.
If approved, the change would come into effect from September 2024.
A report to councillors said that, although the city's population rose by about 8% between 2011 and 2021, about 15% of reception places in primary school were unfilled in September 2022.
"The birth rate in Leeds has been declining over recent years and in the locality of these schools, we are expecting less demand for places in future years," it said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, consultations showed support for cutting numbers, though some parents expressed concerns the decision would limit their choices.
The report said: "The local authority has a duty to ensure sufficient school places and works with schools and trusts to manage the number of available places when pupil numbers rise and when they fall."
Proposals to close Queensway Primary School, in Yeadon, due to falling birth rates were abandoned in 2022 following protests by parents.
Councillors are due to consider the plans on Wednesday.
