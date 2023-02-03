Leeds student nurse to face trial on hospital bomb charge
A student nurse accused of taking a homemade pressure cooker bomb to the Leeds hospital where he worked is to stand trial later this year.
Mohammad Farooq, 27, was said to have the device outside the maternity ward of St James's Hospital on 20 January.
He is also alleged to have plotted a terrorist attack at an RAF base in Yorkshire.
Following a hearing at the Old Bailey a trial date was set for 16 October at Sheffield Crown Court.
