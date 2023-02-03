Leeds cemeteries: Muslims need more burial space, council told
- Published
More dedicated burial space is needed for the Muslim community in Leeds, the city council has been told.
Of the 24 public, multi-faith cemeteries in Leeds, only Whinmoor has specific plots allocated for Muslim burials, following a request from the Association of Leeds Mosques.
Councillor Javaid Akhtar said the issue was of "great concern" to Muslims.
The council insisted there was "adequate provision" for burials, but added it would take concerns onboard.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Akhtar, who represents the Little London and Woodhouse areas in the west of the city, said the issue was first raised more than 15 years ago.
He told the meeting: "There are many of my faith in the Muslim community who live in the west and north-west, not just Pakistanis and Kashmiris, but we've got such a huge Arab population in the west of the city.
"We need to address this issue."
Whinmoor Cemetery, off Thorner Lane, was only created in 2013, making it Leeds's first new burial space for more than 75 years.
While Mr Akhtar said he welcomed and respected multi-faith cemeteries, he insisted Muslims would "feel more comfortable" if sections of other cemeteries were allocated to those communities, like at Whinmoor.
He added: "It's something I think we need to look into, especially for the west and north-west of the city.
"Travelling to Whinmoor - it's two or three buses."
Responding to Mr Akhtar, Sean Flesher, from the council's parks and countryside department, said he would take the comments onboard.
He added: "Every cemetery is open to everyone of any faith or no faith to be buried in.
"There's adequate provision, but it's very much up to individuals where they choose to be buried. No matter where you live in Leeds, any of those cemeteries you can choose to be buried there."
Leeds currently has enough burial space, for all communities, to last until the end of the 2030s, the meeting was told.
However, the council is planning to expand both Whinmoor and Cottingley cemeteries in future to ensure there are enough plots for the next 50 years.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.