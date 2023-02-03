Keighley's under-threat waste tip could be saved after protests
- Published
A waste tip in West Yorkshire which was threatened with closure could be saved after hundreds of residents and groups objected to it shutting.
Keighley Recycling Centre was to be axed under plans by Bradford Council to make savings in its 2023-24 budget.
However, more than 800 calls for it to remain open were received after the plans went to public consultation.
The council's executive has now asked officers to look for options allowing the tip to continue operating.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, objections included that its closure would mean an increase in car movements as residents would be forced to travel to other areas to dump their waste.
'Strong views'
Among those to reply to the consultation was the Aire Rivers Trust charity which claimed the closure of the site could lead to an increase in fly-tipping, putting the town's riverbanks at risk.
Speaking at the council's executive meeting earlier this week, Keighley Labour councillor Moshin Hussain thanked the town's residents for their response to the consultation.
"This is an important service that is very well utilised in the town," he said.
"I understand the strong views held by residents. Keighley can't afford to lose this service. It is great to see the town united on this issue."
In response, councillor Sarah Ferriby, the executive member for healthy people and places, said: "I want to thank the people of Keighley who have taken the time to speak out through the consultation and assure them their views are being heard as we task officers with looking at whatever alternatives may be possible."
A final decision on the future of the site would be made at full council on 23 February, she added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.