A1(M) tanker crash: Motorway reopens after clean-up
- Published
The A1(M) in West Yorkshire has reopened after being shut for more than 24 hours due to a crash involving a tanker carrying a hazardous substance.
Lanes had been closed northbound between junction 40 (Hull) and junction 42 (Lumby), and southbound between junctions 42 and 41, since Wednesday.
Two lanes of both carriageways have now reopened after emergency barrier repairs and resurfacing work.
The driver was taken to hospital after the HGV overturned.
National Highways said the clean-up operation had been complicated by the substance spillage on the road and specialist teams had been involved.
It said lane three of both carriageways remained closed as repair work continued.
