Ted Hughes-inspired sculpture plans approved despite widow's objection
Plans for a sculpture celebrating the work of the late Poet Laureate Ted Hughes have been approved - despite being opposed by his widow.
A community group in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire, proposed the artwork to highlight the poet's links to the village.
The sculpture, which depicts a milk churn and two foxes, was inspired by Hughes' poem Churn Milk Joan.
His widow, Carol, said she did not feel the design was appropriate.
Geoff Wood, chair of Royd Regeneration, who submitted the plans, previously said the sculpture was meant to promote the poet's work and was not intended to be a memorial to Hughes.
However, Mrs Hughes, who was married to the poet from 1970 until his death in 1998, said in a letter of objection the design of the sculpture, "even the idea itself, all seem to me totally at odds with everything that was important to Ted, and to the person he was".
She also raised concerns about the likely costs and said she was "disappointed" the organisers had not consulted with her.
Mr Wood said he had been under the impression Mrs Hughes, who lives in Devon, knew about the sculpture and was comfortable with it, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A full consultation was carried out with the Elmet Trust, a Ted Hughes charity, he added.
"It felt uncomfortable for the village to feel it could not honour Mr Hughes without the consent of someone who does not live there," he said.
Calderdale Council approved the plans at a meeting on Tuesday.
Officers said while there had been four strong objections to the sculpture, they related to the subject matter and potential cost of the fabrication - not to the siting or design of the sculpture in planning terms.
Hughes was born at 1 Aspinall Street in Mytholmroyd in 1930 and lived in the Calder Valley village until the family moved to Mexborough in South Yorkshire when he was eight years old.
