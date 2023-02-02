Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in crash in Bradford
A driver has been arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Bradford.
The 32-year-old bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene on Leeds Road, close to its junction with Albert Road at 23:45 GMT on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police said a 28-year-old man, who was driving a Honda Jazz, had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The force said the road remained closed on Thursday morning.
