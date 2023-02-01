M1 in West Yorkshire: Lorry driver dies after crash
A lorry driver has died after a crash on the M1 in West Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway between junctions 39 and 40 near Wakefield at about 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A man in his 60s who was driving the lorry died at the scene, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Two other lorries were initially believed to have been involved but police later said the other vehicles were not connected with the incident.
The heavy goods vehicle collided with the nearside barrier of the motorway before veering across all southbound lanes and crashing into the central reservation, police said.
The road was closed for about four hours following the incident.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.
