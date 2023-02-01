Repairs to historic Nostell Priory bridge will take until May
Repairs to a 262-year-old bridge badly damaged by a vehicle are set to continue for another four months.
Work to fix the wall of the 18th Century crossing near Nostell Priory in West Yorkshire has been going on for a year.
Wakefield Council, which owns the structure, said the roadworks around the bridge would continue until May.
Due to extensive damage the brickwork was dismantled to ground level to make the structure safe.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the removal of the brickwork revealed features of significant archaeological interest.
Council officer Gary Blenkinsop said the accident in January last year had caused "significant structural damage" to the Grade II listed bridge.
"In taking down the brickwork, hidden features of historic and archaeological interest were uncovered, meaning we have had to work closely with conservation specialists from Historic England to repair and preserve the wall," he said.
"This process means that repair work has taken longer than usual but it is beyond our control, and the repairs are expected to be complete by the end of May.
"We share people's frustrations and want to thank people for their continued patience."
Council leader Denise Jeffery described the traffic delays due to the work as "a nightmare" that have "gone on for ever and ever" during an online question and answer session last week.
"Apparently, because it is such a specialist job and it's not in the control of the council we haven't got a lot of influence on it," she added.
The bridge was built in 1761 and carries the A638 over lakes next to Nostell Priory.
The priory dates from 1733 and was built for the Winn family. It was given to the National Trust in 1953.
