Wakefield apartment complex shut down over fire safety fears
An apartment complex in Wakefield city centre has been shut down by the fire service due to safety concerns.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a prohibition notice for Trend House, on Northgate, on 23 January.
The notice makes it an offence for anyone to live at the premises and failure to comply could result in a prosecution.
It has been attached to the entrance to the four-storey building, which contains 15 flats.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the notice is addressed to Trend Developments WKD Limited.
It states: "The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority is of the opinion that the risk to people in case of fire in the premises is so high that the use of the premises must be prohibited."
The property, on the corner of Northgate and Providence Street, was converted into flats about 10 years ago and includes what used to be Rileys Pool, Snooker and Poker Club and empty offices.
A design and access statement submitted to Wakefield Council in 2012 said it would be a "sustainable development" and would help the council's objective of improving the city centre.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Trend Developments WKD Limited have been contacted for further comment.
